|
|
Naomi M. Frame, 85, of Rootstown passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna. She was born September 4, 1934 in Charleston, WV to John and Balcus (Hayes) McCallister. Naomi was a member of the Ravenna Assembly of God and had worked as a nurse at Longmeadow Care Center and Country Place. Survivors include her children, Duane (Susie) Frame, Linda (Terry Mushat) Frame and Woody (Cindy) Frame; grandchildren, Steven, Timothy, Amanda, James and Matthew Frame and Matthew Mushat; great grandchildren, Austin and Kodi Frame and Spencer and Piper Cross; and siblings, Joyce Smith, Rita Amenta, Donna Jean Henderson and Donald J. McCallister. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Elwood Frame in 2018. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Ravenna Assembly of God, 6401 State Route 14 in Ravenna. Reverend Gary Beck will officiate. Burial will follow in Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Rose's Rescue, P.O. Box 33, Rootstown, OH 44272. Condolences and memories of Naomi may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020