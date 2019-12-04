|
NORTON -- Naomi M. Riley, age 83, passed away on December 2, 2019. Born on February 7, 1936 in Barberton, OH to the late Charlie D. and Novella (Hanshue) Dean, she was a resident of Norton for 51 years, previously of Barberton. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her family and was an Avon representative for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Earl in 2018, she is survived by her sons, Jim (Sandi), Dave (Patricia), Charles (Erica) all of Doylestown; daughter, Lila (James) Parsley of Murfreesboro, TN; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; other family and friends. Funeral service will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Pastor Nathan Robinson, officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019