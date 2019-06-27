Home

Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary Flowers

Naomi M. Ritchie Obituary
Naomi M.

Ritchie

Naomi M. Ritchie, 88, of Clinton, passed away on June 24, 2019.

She worked at Wright Tool & Forge for 19 years and was a member of the Magic City C.B. Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Naomi was preceded by her parents, Lee Roy and Avis Sexton; son, Robert Ritchie Jr.; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert Ritchie Sr.; children, Sharon (Dennis) Barber, Linda (Heilman) Lee, Pam (Dennis) Wise, and Rebecca (Donny) Cooper; daughter-in-law, Stacey (Ritchie) Rutherford; 28 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Sexton and Dave (Barb) Sexton; sister-in-law Betty (Steve) Flesher and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Fred Webb. Friends may call on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 27, 2019
