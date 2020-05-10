Naomi Mae Confere
1951 - 2020
) Naomi Mae (Casto) Confere, 69, of Akron, went peacefully to Heaven Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease complicated by Covid 19. She was born April 4, 1951 in West Virginia to the late Elmore and Ada Casto. She had been a member of the Canal Fulton Baptist Church from where she had many special memories. Naomi cherished the times spent with those she loved. She was preceded in death by husband, John Confere. Naomi is survived by her longtime loving companion, Bob Connolly; son, Johnny (Sherri) Confere; grandchildren, Isaac and Isabella; sister, Maxine (Paul) Brown; brothers, Clifford (Eleanor) Casto and Tom (Linda) Casto; and all of her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Naomi enjoyed reading, traveling the beach, crocheting, crafts, motorcycle riding and her special friends. A special Thanks to the staff at Altercare of Nobles Pond, Canton and her loving care givers "PAM", Candie and Spring. Private services will be held for the family with burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Canal Fulton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
