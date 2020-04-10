Home

Naomi R. Wise Obituary
Naomi R. Wise completed her journey on this earth on April 7, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in French Creek, West Virginia, she attended school in French Creek and Atwater and graduated from Martinsville, Virginia. She enjoyed country music, sports, bowling, traveling to the 48 contiguous states, but her favorite thing in life was making memories with her kids and grandkids at the family farm on Stroup Road. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Chester H. Wise, and sons, Chester H. Wise II and Richard A. Wise. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Wilson, Jo Ann Wise, Ruth Ankeny, and Ginny Wise; sons-in-law, Bob Wilson, Kipp Kreft, Rich Ankeny, and Dick Boylan; grandchildren, Mike, Chad (Deanna), Erin (Matt), Emma (Jason), Sean (Kelsey), and Claire; great-grandchildren, Faythe, Elizabeth, Aiden, Delia, Ella, Matthew, and Bodi; sister, Janet Fleischer; brother, James Loudin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private burial service will be held at Atwater Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Atwater Fire Department, 6570 Waterloo Road, Atwater, Ohio 44201. (Hopkins Lawver, Mogadore, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2020
