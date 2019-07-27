|
Naomi Ruth
Porter
(Templeton)
Naomi Ruth (Templeton) Porter, 85, was born on Saturday, June 2, 1934 in Winn, Arkansas to the late Herman Sr. and Mother Emma Jane Templeton, one of twelve children.
In 1944, Ruth relocated with her parents to Akron, Ohio, where she later met the love of her life, James R. Porter. The two united in Holy Matrimony on September 19, 1957. Ruth was employed by Sparkle Market and in May, 1968, the couple launched the lucrative Porter Cement Finishing Company, Inc., where she served as President for 42 years.
After her health began to decline, her love for Jesus remained evident and strong, and her faith remained unfeigned. Ruth transferred her membership from H. Templeton Ministries C.O.G.I.C., under the leadership of her brother, Pastor Willie Templeton Sr. to Unity Holiness Ministries C.O.G.I.C., under the leadership of the late Superintendent A. Carven Walker.
Mother Porter transitioned from this earthly life as one who peacefully slipped away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Ruth's contagious smile will forever be cherished by her husband of 61 years, James R. Porter; daughters, Linda Templeton (Campbell) of North Carolina, Pastor Lori A. Porter, Evangelist Lisa A. Porter; son, Lamont R. Porter; siblings, Pastor Willie (Kathy) Templeton Sr. of Columbus, Ohio, Alfred (Charlene) Templeton of Columbus, Ohio and Johnny (Corrine) Templeton.
Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Ashworth Temple C.O.G.I.C., 1086 V. Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307, Bishop F. Josephus Johnson II, eulogizing and Pastor Lori A. Porter, officiating. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1232 Belleflower Rd., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 27, 2019