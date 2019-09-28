|
Naomi "Joy" Simmons (nee Baughman) Naomi "Joy" Simmons (nee Baughman), 82, of Stow, Ohio, won her battle over Dementia September 11, 2019. Born January 29,1937. The youngest of seven siblings, she is survived by son, Steven Simmons (Paula); daughter, Sandra Williamson; grandchildren, Michael Simmons (Tayler), Molly McDuffee (Andrew), Lauren, Bradley, and Matthew Williamson and great-granddaughter, Emma McDuffee. She took the road less travelled, lived life well. A devoted wife and Mother, she was known for her happiness and sweet disposition. In lieu of flowers, gifts of honor to The or Hospice, please.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 28, 2019