) TOGETHER AGAIN 1939 to 2020 Natalie Rose Pace (Agrima) passed away May 9th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 19, 1939 and was born and raised in Green Twp. She graduated from Green High School and married the love of her life, Salvatore (Sam) Pace from Akron, where she spent 17 years raising her family, before entering the real estate business for about 20 years. After leaving the real estate business she was hired at the Mogadore Police Department where she later retired. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam in 2019; her brother, Jerry Agrima; her sister, Elsie Fruscella; her parents, Mike and Helen Agrima. She is survived by children, Mary Wieland, Laura Pace, and David Pace; her grandchildren, Leah, Alyssa, Zachary and Seth and her great grandson, Maddox; many loving nieces and nephews and many dear friends - and of course sweet pea, her cat who was always at her side. We would like to thank the staff and nurses at The Village of St. Edwards Green and Harbor Light Hospice for all the care and love they provided to mom. A private burial service will be held for Natalie with her immediate family at Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Kawalec from Nativity Church. Online condolences at www.hennessyfuneralhome.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Pace family at this sad time.
Denver Bishop
Friend
