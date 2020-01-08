|
HUDSON -- Nate Weimer, 39, passed away unexpectedly January 6, 2020. He was born November 8, 1980 to Steve and Debbie Weimer. Nate grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School in 1999. He went on to attend Kent State, where he discovered his gift for business. Nate was a successful entrepreneur with many successful businesses. He was a kind, generous and honest man, who excelled at everything he put his mind to. Nate's greatest gifts were his huge heart, sense of humor, and compassion for others. He was adventurous and above all loved his family. Preceded in death by grandmother, Linda Thomas, Nate is survived by his parents; fiance and love of his life, Brenna Hardgrove; son he loved and raised as his own, Phoenix Hardgrove; dearly loved younger sister, Jessica Weimer; grandfather, Gail E. Thomas; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and Dug the family Pug. Friends may call Friday, 6 to 8 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, where funeral service will be held Saturday 2 PM. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020