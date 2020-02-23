|
Nathan W. Craven passed away on February 18, 2020. He was born in Akron, OH on March 23, 1953 to the late Wallace Craven and Dorothy "Dolly" Farley. He enjoyed playing music, Tumbleweed photography, hunting, fishing, car shows and Crusin with the Cops. He was a member of the FOP Lodge No. 7. He was preceded in death by his parents. Nathan leaves behind his devoted and loving step-father of 53 years, Max Farley; brother, Marcus W. Craven; sister, Kymberly (Ted) Elfrink; daughter, Heather (Marc) Dicintio and grandchildren, Nicholas, Noah, and Quinn; niece, Aspen Lazar; nephew, Dustin Lazar; aunts, Joan C. Hare, Wanda June (Dan) Spencer; and many cousins and friends. He was loved and cherished by many and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Nathan's Life will be held at the FOP Lodge No. 7 at a later date. Please contact Kymberly Elfrink (330) 606-0868 for further information.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020