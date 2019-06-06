Neal W. McElhaney



Neal W. McElhaney, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



He was born in Akron and was a Lineman in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1963. After working many years at Harig's Auto Parts and then at Wyan's Auto Parts, he spent over 30 years behind the parts counter at Cummin's Diesel in Akron and Walton Hills before he happily retired.



He was always a writer and became a published poet for which he took great pleasure in. He was a self-taught musician and played very well sometimes publically.



Preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra J. McElhaney (nee Webb), he is survived by his four children, Deneale, Guy, Scott and Amy; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.



Neal's funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Elder Michael Hood officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.