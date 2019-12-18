|
|
Ned A. Anders, 81, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. Ned was born October 17, 1938 to Clyde and Dorothy (Mathews) Anders in Akron, was a 1956 graduate of Ellet High School had been an area resident his entire life. He was a Master Diesel Truck Mechanic for R & R Engine and Machine for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. Ned is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jean; children, Kimberly Anders, Guy Anders and Stephanie (Samuel) Cooper; grandchildren, Frederick and Matthew (Maranda) Sickels, Holly Wood, Angel Cooper, Cameron (Maura) Cooper; great-grandson, Clark Cooper and sister, Barbara White. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685 where the family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A reception will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019