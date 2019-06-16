Ned O. Bennett TOGETHER AGAIN



Ned O. Bennett, 97, passed away June 13, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born in Akron and lived there all his life except time in the Army and winters in Florida.



He graduated from South High in 1939 and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1947. He was affiliated with the Eckard and Schlup Funeral Homes until 1951 when he joined Goodyear, retiring with 32 years of service. Prior to his work, he was in the Army as a World War II medic, serving in the C.B.I. theater and rendering medical aid to the Chinese army for three years.



Ned will be dearly missed by his sons, Gary (Linda, Jackie) and Kenneth (Becky). He was a loving grandfather to Shaun, Brooke, Jodi and Mac and great-grandfather to Stephanie, Jacob, Malina, Keegan, Kenny and Kayson. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Alice; brother, Kenneth and sisters, Jean and Geraldine.



His most important things in life were his wife, family and friends. His hobbies were genealogy and running, his room containing over 300 running awards. He was a devoted member of First Church of the Brethren for over 60 years and was a life member of Firestone Park VFW Post 3383.



The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12 noon at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Tobin Crenshaw officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, where military honors will be conducted by Firestone Park Post 3383. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of the Brethren, 1812 Marigold Ave., Akron, OH 44301.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019