United Presbyterian Church
2819 Hudson Dr
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls
2819 Hudson Drive
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Ned Rudy Oberlin


1933 - 2020
Ned Rudy Oberlin Obituary
Ned Rudy Oberlin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Born November 21, 1933, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to Cecilia Riley and Rudy Oberlin, he is urvived by daughter, Deanna Anthony (David); granddaughter, Alyssa Anthony; sister, Patricia Arel; brother, Gary Riley; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents and sister, Barbara Chapman. He was a life-long resident of Cuyahoga Falls, an entrepreneur, and devoted member of the United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls. He saw value in everything, and was an avid collector. There will be a Memorial Brunch for family and friends at 11:00 on March 7, 2020 at the United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 2819 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
