Nedra Workinger



NORTH LAWRENCE -- Nedra Ellen Workinger, age 92, of North Lawrence, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence following a period of declining health.



Nedra was born on September 26, 1926, in Orrville, to the late Levi and Edna (Uhrig) Hartong and graduated from Greensburg High School in 1943 and attended Otterbein College, College of Wooster & Kent State. She married George J. on June 16, 1945, in Akron and was a very dedicated farm wife. George died on August 22, 1991.



She worked as a teacher for Jackson Local and Orrville City Schools for 32 years, retiring in 1986.



Nedra was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women's Group, and also attended Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church in North Lawrence, was a member of EAO where she was the president in 1974-1975, ECOTA, OEA, and NEA, high school building representative, charter member for Council for Exceptional Children where she was the first chapter president for Chapter 812 as well as a national member and Tri-Arts Club in Orrville.



She was an active member of the Chapel of the Cross choir for 23 years and a chair and committee member for many years, an avid gardener and doll collector, enjoyed sewing, going to the lake home with family and friends, did extensive traveling with her husband and cousin, an avid Orrville Red Rider's fan and going to her grandkids sporting events.



Surviving are three sons, Timothy (Becky) Workinger of North Lawrence, Thomas (Pat) Workinger of North Lawrence, and John (Kathy) Workinger of Orrville; daughter, Vicki Schneider of Wooster; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (Earl) Mansfield of West Lafayette, and Ruth Hartong of Seville.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra K. Bilderback, brother, Dana Hartong, son-in-law, Richard Schneider and son in-law, Terry Ray Bilderback.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 14411 Orrville Street NW, North Lawrence, with Pastor Robert Mitchell officiating. Burial will take place at Newman's Creek Cemetery in North Lawrence.



Friends may call on Sunday at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, from 2 to 5 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.



Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1556 Rex Drive, Orrville, OH 44667, and/or to Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 14411 Orrville Street NW, North Lawrence, OH, 44666.



The family would like to thank all the people that helped take care of Nedra, who sent thoughts and prayers, and especially thank Janet Amstutz.