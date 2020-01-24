Home

Macedonia Baptist Church
940 McKinley Ave
Akron, OH 44306
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
940 McKinley Ave.
Akron, OH
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
940 McKinley Ave.
Akron, OH
Neena Danae Eagle

Neena Danae Eagle Obituary
Neena Danae Eagle, 23, received her calling from the Lord suddenly on January 15, 2020. Neena lived her whole life on Akron's East side and was well known and loved by so many. She is survived by her parents, Nicole Eagle and Damon Solomon; sisters, Desiree, Kiya, Coela, Aleeha, and Asia; brothers, Shawn Michael, Damon Jr., Javon, Isaiah, and her favorite little brother MyLinh Eagle; grandmother, Maria Goodrich; great grandmother, Juanita Solomon; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 940 McKinley Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 4:00 P.M. where family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until time of service, Pastor Lorenzo Glenn Eulogizing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
