Neil Eric Rich died at the age of 72 on September 22, 2020 after a strong fight with terminal illness in Henderson, NV, his place of residence. Neil was born in Akron, OH on March 2, 1948 to Dr. Philip and Mildred Rich. He was raised in Akron and graduated from Buchtel High School in 1966. He went on to earn a bachelor's in engineering-physics with a music minor from Ohio State, and later an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master's in electrical engineering from the University of Rochester. Neil was also a proud Navy veteran who served from 1972 to 1976. Those who knew him would remember his versatile array of interests: love of music, languages, literature, science, math, and the Jewish faith. Moreover, he was a man of high moral character, optimism, intelligence, and athletic ability (black belt in karate, track field events, weight lifting). Neil is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Stephanie (Carlos Carrion) and Pamela (Christopher Cody); brother, Jay; grandchildren, Mercedes and Constantine who share Neil's love of learning.







