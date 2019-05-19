Neil R. Dawkins



Neil Richard Dawkins gracefully moved on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019 at University Hospitals in Chardon, Ohio, at the age of 63, while battling a multitude of different illnesses. He was born June 22, 1955, in Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada, to his late father, Marvin, and beloved mother Gertrude Dawkins of Akron, Ohio, who instilled their influential religious beliefs for family and friends, hard work, and helping others.



Neil grew up and valued, his many personal and professional friendships, in the Akron area. From fishing, that he loved for both leisure and relief, football, playing stand-up bass, working in the garage, knowing good food, finding humor in everything, and doing good for others, including his many animals, were insurmountable. At an early age, Neil's love and respect for classic rock and antique cars attributed to his culture and drove his motivation in life. He pursued his artistic passions and extraordinary talents in automotive restoration. His ability to share his intelligence and patience of applying the right touch, while caring for his tools, brought things back to life.



Neil was married for many years to Teresa, in Akron, and they raised their three children together. They shared many experiences and lasting memories. He later retired with his last love and wife, Dorri, and their children, in his dreamed country setting, in Orwell, Ohio, to enjoy the peace, love, and happiness he deserved.



There are so many other wonders about Neil, each of us knows in our own way, that we will cherish and keep alive in us forever. He strove to share all he could in life and never gave up. Truly, a remarkable man.



Also continuing in his life's memory are his children, Richard, Rachael (David), Nicholas, Dakota, Kyle, and Michael (Theresa); grandchildren, Jordan, Oliver, Ryley, Veronica, Kahlan, Andrew, Zachary; siblings, Gregg (Mary Ann), Gail, Kirk; and many more loving family and friends.



Friends may call at Hope United Methodist Church, 2650 Cory Ave., Akron, OH 44314 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., Pastor John Tsironis officiating. Interment at 4 p.m. at Sager Memorial Cemetery on State Road 45 in Bristol Township. Farewell cards and letters for Neil are welcomed and will be laid to rest with him. Condolences and memories may be shared with Neil's family at the funeral home website.



