Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Neil Scott McNeil Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Neil Scott McNeil, 70, passed away January 14, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Akron and was a proud Tallmadge resident for most of his life. He was a graduate of Akron's East High School and continued to proudly support his school as co-founder and past president of the East High Alumni Association. Neil served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam before returning home to earn a degree from the University of Akron and manage Eastwood Grille. After selling Eastwood Grille, he went on to lead a successful career in sales at Goodyear Aerospace, Smith's Industries (Clearwater, Florida), and Fallsway Equipment. Neil adored his family and was a great friend to so many. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his kind spirit, loyal friendship, and incredible sense of humor. Neil is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Kathleen McNeil; daughter, Kourtney McNeil; son, Kyle (Christin) McNeil; grandchildren, Katelynn and Kellan; and sister, Heather McNeil. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Jacqueline McNeil. Family and friends will be received from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. in Tallmadge. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Procession to form at the church with interment at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the East High Alumni Association, 80 Brittain Road, Akron, Ohio 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
