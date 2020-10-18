It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Neil X. McHale on October 10th, 2020, just 6 days before his 86th birthday. He was surrounded by his family. Neil was born on October 16th, 1934 in New York City to Michael and Ann McHale. He was the 7th of 9 children. After graduating from John Adams High School, he entered the U.S. Army for two years based in Germany. In 1956 he was appointed to the New York City Police Department. After three years he transferred to the New York City Fire Department. He met his wife, Vertina (Tina) Ashling in 1961 and they were married in 1963. After finishing two years with the Fire Department he decided to go to Tri State University in Angola Indiana, majoring in chemical engineering and received his degree in 1965. Neil accepted a position with General Tire International after graduation. For the next 15 years the family, by then consisting of two sons, Regan and Liam, moved to Venezuela, Portugal, where their third son, Neil was born, Iran, and finally Tanzania. He was grateful for this opportunity and thoroughly enjoyed each assignment. In 1980 the family returned to the U.S. to a flat job market. After an unsuccessful job search, he took the plunge with three other investors and started Eagle Elastomer in 1983. He was extremely proud of the Company which is now being run by Regan and Neil. Love of family was Neil's main source of enjoyment. He was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed skiing, golf and long walks. On a quieter side, movies, music and reading were a favorite past time His devotion and pride in his family was constant, always willing to encourage and advise or help out when needed. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 57 years Tina; and sons, Regan (Roma), Liam, and Neil (Elena), and nine grandchildren; Tyler, Trayton, Dylon, Gavin, Kayla, Chloe, Rachel, Celia and Laura. They will all miss him very much, especially his humor and encouragement. Also left to mourn his passing is sister, Helen Hickey and brother, Michael (Cathy) McHale; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Jim) Carol and Susan Ashling, many nieces and nephews, and many friends. We will love you always and miss you forever. Rest in peace beloved husband, dad, brother, and grampy. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please consider Tunnels to Towers: 2361 Hylan Blvd. Ste 3, Staten Island, NY 10306 or Salvation Army, 190 South Maple Street, Akron, OH 44302. Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours and a private service for family was held at Redmon Funeral Home, Father Ralph Thomas officiated. Those wishing to send a message to the family may do so at redmonfuneralhome.com
