Nelda A. (Plummy) Lyons
1937 - 2020
Nelda (Plummy) A. Lyons, 82, passed away and rose to heaven on May 16, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Plummy was born on June 10, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. Plummy is preceded in death by her son, Christopher in 2005. She is survived by her dearly devoted husband, Richard; daughter, Jillian (Tim) May; son, Patrick (Catherine); four granddaughters, Jennifer Rabel, Amy Forristal, Kristin Horomanski and Clare Lyons, and eight great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Guardian Angles Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd. in Copley, where calling hours will be held 10 - 11 a.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES MUST BE FOLLOWED In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Full notice may be found at: cirielloandcarrfh.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Guardian Angles Catholic Church
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Guardian Angles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
