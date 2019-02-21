Nelferd "Wes or Don" Don Hardway



Nelferd Don Hardway, "Wes" or "Don", age 85, of Akron, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.



He was born on August 6, 1933 in Nicut, West Virginia, the son of the late Orville and Tressie Olive (nee Byard) Hardway.



Mr. Hardway was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Don was a splicer with Ohio Bell for 40 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all his twin daughters and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Other than his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Timothy "Tim" Curtis; and one granddaughter. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, the former Saundra Coffindaffer, whom he married on August 31, 1957; his twin daughters, Diana Curtis and Donna (Rick Williams) Gennis; his grandchildren, Matthew Gennis, Benjamin (Amy) Curtis, Breana (Pete) Lewis, Russell Curtis, Tyler (Ally Hackney) Curtis, and Nicholas Williams; great grandchildren, Annabelle, Liliana, Brayden, Abigail, and one on the way. Two sisters also survive, Etta "Faye" (William) Butcher and Eva "Marie" Hershberger. There will be a void felt, not only by his immediate family, but with other family members and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.



Don will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019