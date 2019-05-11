Nell D. Downey



Nell Downey, 84, of Green passed away May 8, 2019. She was born August 10, 1934 in Overton County, Tennessee to the late Linzy and Ovalene Sullivan. Nell was a dedicated and fiercely loyal loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.



Along with her parents; Nell was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Harrison. She is survived by her loving husband, Millard; daughters, Debbie Downey and Susan (Don) Eenigenburg; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason (Keri), Julie (Mike Lyons) Newman, Stephen (Emily) and Michael (Jayme) Eenigenburg, Kristi (Alex) Digman and Katie (Jeff) Kunkle; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl, Richard (Marie) and Larry (Jean) Sullivan; sisters, Bobbie (Carvel) Johnson and Kathy Stohovitch; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastors Edwin Talley and Don Eenigenburg officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



SCHERMESSER



(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 11, 2019