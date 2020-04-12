|
Together Again WADSWORTH -- Nellie Irene Leidal, 97, of Wadsworth passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 5, 2020. Irene was born November 11, 1922 in Akron, Ohio to the late Calvin and Margaret (Brennstuhl) Shoup. Irene graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1940. After graduating and during World War II she worked on airplanes. She married George Leidal from Sharon Center, Ohio and they enjoyed 50 beautiful years of marriage. Irene and George became dairy farmers, they eventually moved off of the farm and lived in Sharon Township. Irene and George were charter members at Fairlawn Lutheran Church. After retiring they moved to Florida but returned to Wadsworth after only living in Florida for 5 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading Amish books, journaling and writing articles for a country magazine. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Leidal; son, George Leidal, Jr.; siblings, Carl Shoup, Peg Liechty, baby sister, Jenny Boyer and son-in-law, Rick Bruno. Irene is survived by her daughter, Ginette (Bob Reetz) Bruno and her horse, Bratt; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Andy Bruno, Judy Anderson, Cody Fry, Terry Leidal; children, Sommer and Carter, Katie Ward; son, Kole Caroline and Billy Duncan children, Russell and Peyton, Amanda (FiancÃ©e, Jason Stackhouse), Becky Leidal, children Alexis and Toby, Nicole and Steve Lemermeier, children Brittnay, Ronald and Wyatt, Ricky and Lisa Bruno, son, Blake. Extended family, Nadine and Brad Blyer, children Amanda and Brady, Addison Prentiss and Jason Tracewell. There are many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 or Ohio's Hospice Lifecare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service will be held and burial will be at Woodlawn cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020