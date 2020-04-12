Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Leidal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Irene Leidal


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Irene Leidal Obituary
Together Again WADSWORTH -- Nellie Irene Leidal, 97, of Wadsworth passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 5, 2020. Irene was born November 11, 1922 in Akron, Ohio to the late Calvin and Margaret (Brennstuhl) Shoup. Irene graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1940. After graduating and during World War II she worked on airplanes. She married George Leidal from Sharon Center, Ohio and they enjoyed 50 beautiful years of marriage. Irene and George became dairy farmers, they eventually moved off of the farm and lived in Sharon Township. Irene and George were charter members at Fairlawn Lutheran Church. After retiring they moved to Florida but returned to Wadsworth after only living in Florida for 5 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading Amish books, journaling and writing articles for a country magazine. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Leidal; son, George Leidal, Jr.; siblings, Carl Shoup, Peg Liechty, baby sister, Jenny Boyer and son-in-law, Rick Bruno. Irene is survived by her daughter, Ginette (Bob Reetz) Bruno and her horse, Bratt; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Andy Bruno, Judy Anderson, Cody Fry, Terry Leidal; children, Sommer and Carter, Katie Ward; son, Kole Caroline and Billy Duncan children, Russell and Peyton, Amanda (FiancÃ©e, Jason Stackhouse), Becky Leidal, children Alexis and Toby, Nicole and Steve Lemermeier, children Brittnay, Ronald and Wyatt, Ricky and Lisa Bruno, son, Blake. Extended family, Nadine and Brad Blyer, children Amanda and Brady, Addison Prentiss and Jason Tracewell. There are many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 or Ohio's Hospice Lifecare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service will be held and burial will be at Woodlawn cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -