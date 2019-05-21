Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Nelson J. Hummel

Nelson J. Hummel Obituary
Nelson J.

Hummel

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Nelson J. Hummel, 71, passed away May 18, 2019 at his home. Nelson was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. He was a member of the Eagles and retired from the Summit County Engineers Department.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Kimberly (Ryan) McHugh, Jennifer Hummel, and Diana (Brian) Champion; grandchildren, Kyle, Nicholas, and Connor; sister-in-law, Yvonne (Richard) Schaefer; nephew, Eric (Logan) Schaefer.

Private services will be held at a later time.

In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019
