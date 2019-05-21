|
Nelson J.
Hummel
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Nelson J. Hummel, 71, passed away May 18, 2019 at his home. Nelson was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. He was a member of the Eagles and retired from the Summit County Engineers Department.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Kimberly (Ryan) McHugh, Jennifer Hummel, and Diana (Brian) Champion; grandchildren, Kyle, Nicholas, and Connor; sister-in-law, Yvonne (Richard) Schaefer; nephew, Eric (Logan) Schaefer.
Private services will be held at a later time.
In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019