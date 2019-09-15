|
Nermine Enin She is the beloved mother of Rachel Favetta and daughter of Eileen and the late Abdo Enin, died on the evening of September 12th, 2019. Born in Egypt, she lived most of her life in the Akron-Kent area. To mourn and miss her she leaves many friends and relatives here and abroad. In recent years, she devoted much of her time to The Garden Club of Kent. She requested that donations be made to them in lieu of flowers. Calling hours at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent will take place on Wednesday, September 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of the Cleveland Clinic Hospice. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019