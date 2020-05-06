Nettie L. Miller
Nettie L. Miller, 82, of Akron, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a brief illness at Cleveland Clinic/Akron General Medical Center. Friends may call on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320. In response to COVID-19 only 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing, mask is required. A private service will immediately follow. Services will be live-streamed on Sommerville Funeral Service Facebook page and sommervillefuneralservice.com. Private interment at Glendale Cemetery. All condolences and any acts of kindness should be sent to 1564 Artman Ave., Akron, Ohio 44313. 330-836-2715




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Sommerville Funeral Home
MAY
8
Service
MAY
8
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
