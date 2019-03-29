Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Neva J. Hager

Neva J. Hager Obituary
Neva J. Hager

Neva J. Hager, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Neva's family will receive friends on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 254 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton, Ohio 44203 or at www.donate.loveotherescue.org/. Complete obit in Sunday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
