Neva J. Hager
Neva J. Hager, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Neva's family will receive friends on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 254 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton, Ohio 44203 or at www.donate.loveotherescue.org/. Complete obit in Sunday's paper.
