Together Again Neva Jo Damron passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2020. Neva Jo was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved collecting salt and pepper shakers and pennies! She was born September 12, 1934 in Pike County Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Denver Damron; parents, Willie and Mellie Goff; siblings, Edsel Goff, Cecil Goff, Aubrey Goff and Daryl Goff. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mollica; son, Earl (Bernadette) Damron; her siblings, Faye Walker and Corbit Goff; grandchildren, Chelsea (Ken) Tolliver, Dustin Damron and great grandchildren, Kennedy and Evan Tolliver, Shelby Damron; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Cecil Farmer, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. and an hour prior to her service on Thursday.