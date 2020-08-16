1/1
Nicholas Brandon Morgan
1975 - 2020
Nicholas Brandon Morgan, "Nick", age 45, of Austintown, Ohio, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, after a battle with cancer. He was born on August 6, 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of W. Jack and Donna (nee Hilton) Morgan, Jr. of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Nick was a graduate of Mentor High School and attended KSU. He was a night auditor for Fairfield Inn in Austintown. He enjoyed making model trains, planes and cars. He was a huge NASCAR fan. Nick loved Star Wars. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents; he leaves behind to mourn his loss, his companion, Christina A. Myers "Christy"; his son, William Douglas Morgan; and Christy's son, Theodore Myers "Theo", all of Austintown. Nick is also survived by his two brothers, Joshua Morgan "Josh" of Wooster and Jack C. (companion, Jenny Armocida) Morgan of Akron. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastors Michael Mackens and John McIntyre will celebrate Nick's life. Family and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. For those attending please ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
