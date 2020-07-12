Nicholas C. Costa, 62, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Summa Hospice. Nick was born August 2, 1957 to William M. and Olga (Rusyn) Costa in Akron and had been an Akron area resident his entire life. He was a veteran of the Air Force. He was employed by JoAnn Fabric as a Warehouse Associate for many years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Nicholas was preceded in death by his father, William and is survived by his mother, Olga Costa; siblings, Kathleen (Jerry) Lieberthal, Daniel (Jane O'Connor) Costa, Carole (Phil) Pooler; nieces and nephews, Kassandra (Adam) Swierczek, Dr. Tyler Lieberthal, Matthew Costa, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Cody) Sanford, and Thomas Pooler; great grand nephews, Caleb and Nolan Swierczek. Interment with Military Honors was held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.