Nicholas D. Yancura, 77, of The Villages Florida, went home to be with the Lord July 17, 2019.

He graduated form Kenmore High School and the University of Akron and received a degree in Education. upon graduation he served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He was a teacher for a few years he then went to work for the Butler pharmaceutical Company, until his retirement in 2003.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Yancura and mother, Anna (Groza) Yancura-Miller; brother, John R. Yancura. he is survived by son, Daniel Yancura; daughter, Elizabeth (Ty) Harrod; grandchildren, Zach, Samantha, and Trevor; brother, Michael Yancura; sister, Carol Harris; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
