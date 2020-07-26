1/1
Nicholas Dustin Pettitt
1980 - 2020
Nicholas Dustin Pettitt passed away unexpectedly on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at his home in Elgin, OK. It was determined he passed away from pulmonary hypertension. He was born in Akron, OH on July 16, 1980. Nicholas served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and had retired in 2018. Cremation has already taken place and he was laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery. Because of Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be held in Ohio at a later date.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
