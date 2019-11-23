|
|
BARBERTON -- Nicholas James Friedman, 85, passed away of natural causes on November 21, 2019. He was in the comfort of his Barberton, Ohio home under the loving care of Eileen Friedman, his wife of 52 years, his stepson, David Winans and niece, Cindy Bishop. Born June 24, 1934 to Marie Anna and Nikolas J. Friedman in Sawyerwood, Ohio, Nick was a graduate of Lake High School and he went on to work at Teledyne Monarch Rubber for 37 years. He was also a Canton Volunteer Firefighter, had traveled to nearly all 50 states with his wife and friends, drew the blueprints for their home of 22 years, was an avid coin collector and rose gardener, was a master craftsman and known by loved ones as "Mr. Fixit," as indicated by the sign still hanging above his infamous work shop. He was a beloved son, brother, friend, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and soon-to-be great-grandfather. A quiet man of great faith, love and patience, Nick was also a member of his church, St. Francis De Sales Parish, for many years. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; a brother, Tom (Carol) Friedman; sons, Dennis (Donna) Friedman, David (Michelle) Winans and Mark (Sara) Friedman; two grandchildren, Nick (Kate) Friedman and Lindsay Friedman; four stepgrandchildren; niece, Cindy Bishop; and many other nieces and nephews; as well as sisters-in-law, Rita Esterle, Julia Shearer and Gary Lynne Shearer. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Esther, Ruth, Elsie and Delores Friedman; his son, Randy Friedman, and his beloved grandson, Alex Friedman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday, November. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Memorare Center at St. Francis De Sales Parish in memory of Nick Friedman. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. Forever loved and remembered, he leaves his family and friends in peace and prayer. SAFELY HOME I am home in Heaven, dear ones; Oh, so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty In this everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, Every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, Safely home in Heaven at last. Did you wonder why I so calmly Trod the valley of the shade? Oh! But Jesus' love illuminated Every dark and fearful glade. And He came Himself to meet me In the way so hard to tread; And with Jesus' arm to lean on, Could I have one doubt or dread? Then you must not grieve so sorely, For I love you early still; Try to look beyond death's shadows, Pray to trust our Father's Will. 330-825-8700
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 23, 2019