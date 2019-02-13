Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
555 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd
Fairlawn, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
555 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd
Fairlawn, OH
Nicholas

Jonathan

"Nick" Kostoff

1959-2019

Nicholas Jonathan "Nick" Kostoff, age 59, passed away on February 10, 2019.

Nick was born on October 7, 1959, to Chris and Sophia Kostoff in Akron, Ohio, and shared a common birthday with his dear mother. He was a proud graduate of Copley High School in 1978 and The University of Akron, earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1982. He sat for and passed all portions of the CPA examination, becoming a Certified Public Accountant. Nick was first employed by Cargill International, and then employed as the Fiscal Officer for Summit County Engineer Paul Swanson, and for many years was an Examiner/Analyst for the Ohio Department of Insurance. He was a faithful member and Past President of St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Preceded in death by his father, Chris Kostoff; his aunt, Pauline Brown, and his uncle, Nick Durback; Nick is survived by his mother, Sophia Kostoff; his brothers, Thomas, Peter (Pamela), and Christopher (Gigi) Kostoff; sister, Roseann (Charles) Kostoff-Currier; his nephews, Jonathan, Nathaniel, and Matthew Kostoff; his niece, Sophia Kostoff; his uncle and aunt, Stevan and Rosemarie Yovanovich; his aunt and uncle, John and Rose Marie Kostoff; his uncle, George Brown (Sherry); and several cousins.

Nick will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul and as a dear and loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and nephew. He was happiest when he was with his family. He greatly enjoyed watching his nephews and niece grow to become good citizens and had an emotional investment in their happiness and well being. He shared all of our triumphs and helped us through our times of sadness. He was a friend to many. He lived a life of service to his church, to his community, and to those who were in need of his assistance. He was an avid fan of all Cleveland professional sports teams. Nick, we will always miss you.

Family and friends may call Friday, February 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, where Masonic services will be performed at 6 p.m. and Parastas services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, with Rev. Father Vlado Bakurdzhiev officiating. Nick will lie in state prior to the Funeral service, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

A private burial service for the family will be held immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park.

The family will then receive friends for a Memorial Luncheon at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church; Copley High School Sports Hall of Fame c/o Copley Booster Club, 3797 Ridgewood Rd., Copley, OH 44321; The University of Akron,Department of Development, Akron, OH 44325-2603 in Nick's memory or you can do a good deed for others without seeking personal recognition.

Nick, we were blessed for the time you were with us and for the selfless life you led. Memory Eternal!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
