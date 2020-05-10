Nicholas M. Montecalvo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nick Montecalvo, age 24, passed away on May 5, 2020. Born in Akron, Nick graduated from Mogadore High School and currently lived in Ellet. He was employed with Asplundh Tree Services for five years. Nick had a passion for sports, especially football. Not only did he love a good game, he loved the comradery that came with being a fan. Nick was a friend to many, especially his Mogadore crew that he grew up with. Unbreakable bonds were made and Nick held them close to his heart. He will be greatly missed by his best friend and soulmate, Nicole. Making plans to get married and have kids is still very fresh in her mind. Nick's love and hugs were plentiful and he always left a smile on the faces of those that he loved. He loved his family and always made sure to take the time to make memories with his nieces, McKenzie, Annabella and Avery and he carried a special place in his heart for his little cousins, Anna and Cole. Nick, although you are no longer with us, you will be truly missed and will live on in all of us. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Jean Montecalvo, Don and Margaret Parker, and Marilyn Brocco; and brother, Aaron Kilgore, Nick is survived by his mother, Erin Montecalvo; father, Rick and Jeanne Montecalvo; fiancee, Nicole Monte; brothers, Derek Montecalvo and Kristopher (Megan) Kilgore; and sister, Chelsea (Matt) Kalister; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private graveside services for Nick will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved