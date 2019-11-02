|
Nicholas William Quartz, resident of Jackson Township, OH passed away at the age of 51. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jennifer Quartz, son, Mitchell (Stacie) Quartz, daughter, McKenzie Quartz, parents Bill (Jeanne) Quartz and Doreen (Pete) Curran, brothers Aaron (Missy) Quartz, Brian (Nora) Quartz, Sister Vicki (Brian) Hessey, nieces Lauren, Jacquelyn and Amelia, nephews Baxter, Ben, Kai and Jacob. Preceded in death by grandparents Anthony (Catherine) Quartz, William (Mary) Watrous and Gene Bucher. The Celebration of Nick's Life will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Cherry Blossom Banquet Hall at 735 East Cherry St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family has requested that everyone wears either Cleveland Indians or Ohio State. In lieu of flowers, a benevolent educational fund for Mitchell Quartz and McKenzie Quartz has been set up at any First Commonwealth Bank. Additionally, donations can be made towards the Spade Neuter Assistance Program at snapneo.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 2, 2019