Nicholas Spondike, Jr. Nicholas Spondike, Jr. of West Monroe, Louisiana passed away September 10, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on April 9, 1927 to Nicholas Spondike, Sr. and Helen (Kenosh) Spondike in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Nick (aka Bud) had a rich, colorful childhood, full of pranks and antics, which he thoroughly enjoyed and loved to talk about. He was sharp in school, and a keen athlete, excelling at golf and basketball throughout high school. He joined the U.S. Navy, assigned to active duty aboard the USS Fiske. Upon his honorable discharge, he married his best friend's cousin, the light of his life, Alice (Potock), on August 18, 1948. He was a bright, intelligent and witty man. Following the Navy, he was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college. He lettered in golf and basketball throughout his Marietta college years. He was an expert draftsman and became one of the early pioneers in the software engineering industry, retiring in the late 1980's. He and Alice then moved to a beautiful lake home he designed in West Monroe, Louisiana, to be closer to family. Nick was a loving father and grandfather and a true and loyal friend. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and took part in a variety of golf outings. Of particular pride to him was winning the Westinghouse Golf Tournament for 15 straight years. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Spondike, III (Beverly) of Spanish Fort, Alabama; daughter, Allyson Spondike (Tom Longo) of Lone Oak, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas Spondike, IV (Jennifer) of Yorkville, Illinois and Nathan Spondike (Susan) of Woodhaven, New York; and great-grandchildren, Reagen, Grayson, and Cylah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Spondike; his parents, Nicholas, Sr. and Helen Spondike; and his sister, Doris Ross. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019