Nichon L. Jakuszewski, 46, of Green, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Alliance, Ohio on September 16, 1973 the daughter of R. Neil and Kathy (Blake) Henderson. Nichon was a graduate of West Branch High School in Beloit, she received her Music Education degree from Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music and her Master's degree from Walsh University. She taught Music for over 10 years at Green Middle School and was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Mt. Union. Nichon enjoyed anything that involved Music and or Theater/Drama; she participated in many running events including half-marathons. However, most inportant was spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her mother, Kathy Henderson of Beloit; her three children: Blake, Nadia and Dallas of the home; a brother, Kane (Tari) Henderson of Medina; and a sister, Kara (David) Hornish of Green. She is also survived by four nieces and nephews: Lexy and Brady Henderson and Kaelyn and Wes Hornish. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Cornerstone Church in Mogadore 106 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260 at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Brenda Young officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the church the hour prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made in Nichon's honor to the Jakuszewski Children at any Huntington Bank Location. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH, (330) 938-2526.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019