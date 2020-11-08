Nick Casamento, 78, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Nick was born in Giosa Marea, Sicily to the late Francesco and Carmela (Magistro) Casamento and came to America and Akron in 1957. He retired from Schwebel's Bakery in 2002 and was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish. In addition to her parents, Nick was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John D'Agati. He is survived by wife, Jackie Casamento; son, Frank (Angela) Casamento; daughter, Anne Marie (Todd) Rimke; grandchildren, Dante, Gia, Avery, Jake and Sophia; sisters, Catherine D'Agati and Nancy (Giacomo) Campo; nieces, Sara and Carmela; and many other loving family and friends. Due to Covid-19, visitation and services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Lung Assoc
to view Nick's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.