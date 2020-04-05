|
Nick "Dan" Csvany, 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2020 and is united again with his loving wife, Irene of 63 years, who preceded him in death. Dan is survived by his sister, Violet Wolters of South Carolina; brother, Gene Csvany of California; son, Thomas (Helene) Csvany of Florida; daughters, Kathleen (Ron) Sadler of Stow and Laurie (Phil) Dipane of Munroe Falls. He is also survived by five grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Born in Akron, Dan lived in the Brimfield area for most of his life. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Dan retired in 2000 from S. D. Myers Company. He volunteered for the Haven of Rest and Transport for Christ. Dan loved woodworking and used that talent to complete many projects for his family and church. Dan loved his church family at Faith Bible Fellowship in Tallmadge and will be remembered by many as the "Candy Man" at both Tallmadge Alliance Church and Faith Bible Fellowship, where he delighted all the children who received candy each Sunday from his special candy bag. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Private family burial will take place at Restland Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020