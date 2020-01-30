|
Nick Gross, 31, passed away January 27, 2020. A gentle soul, dazzling/dynamic athlete and a staunchly loyal family member, Nick is survived by his best friend and father, Vince; mother, Mary Kay; and sisters, Katie and Emily; grandmother, Dorothy Gross; dear friends, Adam McFerran and Mike Bowler; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Emily and Nick shared a close bond and symbiotic relationship and his devotion to his sister was only rivaled by his love of basketball that he shared with his father and coach, Vince. Together, they lived their beloved basketball bond with Air Attack AAU club and developed lifelong relationships with the Krzynowek family and various teammates and parents. Nick proudly wore the St. Paul Tiger uniform and the Archbishop Hoban uniform as well, playing for Coach T.K. Griffith as a freshman and receiving letters from the likes of Ohio State and Notre Dame. "Nick was truly a shining star and the most gifted player I've coached, but more importantly, Nick was a gentle soul with a compassionate heart for others. The Hoban family lost one of its all-time great players and people," Griffith said. Nick would then attend Harmony Prep and the University of Akron, where for a brief time he practiced with Keith Dambrot's Akron University team. A family trip to a pumpkin farm each year whereupon Nick would take home the "ugliest" pumpkin symbolized his heart of gold and empathy for the underdog. Later, he poured concrete with his Dad and for S&K Asphalt and Concrete and often said he could "out-trowel" anyone. Taking walks, playing basketball, fishing and golfing were a few of Nick's other hobbies, and the song "Piano Man" was his current favorite and these lines speak to his journey. "Son, can you play me a memory. I'm not really sure how it goes. But it's sad and it's sweet and I knew it complete. When I wore a younger man's clothes" In the end, Nick was a sensitive young man loved immensely by his family and friends. While his journey was way too brief, we hope to keep alive his steadfast loyalty for family, his loving heart for the underdog and his dreams of a better tomorrow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Varsity Athletic Club of Canal Fulton, 7015 Milfield Rd. NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or to the youth basketball program of your choice. Calling hours will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main Street, Akron. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020