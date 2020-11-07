1/1
Nick P. Thomas
1930 - 2020
Nick P. Thomas Jr., 90, of Akron, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the Villages of St. Edward. Nick was born in Akron on June 29, 1930 and was a lifelong resident. He went Buchtel High School class of 1948 and later graduated from The University of Akron. Nick was the owner of the Diamond Grille for over 60 years. Nick was instrumental in starting the Diamond Grille Golf League and Dapper Dan. Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce and sons, Richard, Steve and Nick; sister-in-law, Karen. He is survived by his brother, Ted; niece, Wendy Thomas and granddaughter, Alex (Greg) Onica. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
