Nicole Latrice Carson was born March 8, 1978 and was a lifetime resident of Akron, OH. She departed this life November 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 12 p.m.at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1142 Cordova Ave., Akron, OH 44320.