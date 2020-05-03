Nila Rose Nestor, age 78, of Akron, Ohio passed away on April 24, 2020 after spending time at home with so many who loved her. She was born on August 23, 1941 and raised in Akron, the oldest of three children to Mildred and Wayne Poling. She was a loving and dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and caregiver to many. Nila loved generously, and always found time and energy for friends and family. Her sense of humor, sassy attitude, and concern for everyone else were present up until the very end. Nila ran her own flower shop for years until a Crohn's disease diagnosis required her to retire. She spent her retirement years cooking holiday meals for those she loved, camping in her camper when she could, creating memories, sharing stories, and teaching life lessons to her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Her intelligence, strength, and compassion have carried her family and friends through the toughest of times, and continue to do so through the pain of her passing. Her love of the Cleveland Indians, homemade ice cream, comfy clothes, and winning lottery tickets will be remembered by all who knew her. Nila is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (Bill) McLaughlin and Wayne Poling; brother, Roger Poling; and beloved grandparents, Carl and Theresa Combs. Nila is survived by her loving husband of almost 49 years, Robert Nestor; children: Mark Nestor, Randy Nestor, Teri (Larry) Marino; sister and best friend, Marilyn Bader (Harry); grandchildren: Melissa, Nikki, Michael, Niki, Brittany; and great grandchildren: Lee, Nevaeh, Jackson, Anderson, Harrison, Greyson, and Vinny. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are being strictly limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who wish to make memorial donations in Nila's name to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation National Headquarters 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017, crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.