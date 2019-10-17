|
Nina Cantrell passed away on October 6, 2019. Nina Cantrell was born on March 31, 1969 to Melvin and Jean Cantrell. She attended Akron Public Schools and later became a LPN. Nina was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Cantrell; brother, Donnie Cantrell; grandparents, Eugene Hendon, Ambrose Jordan and Betty Keith. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Jean Cantrell Surles, bonus father, Beasley Surles; grandmother, Evelyn Hendon; children, Allen (Juanita) Watson, Keisha (Jordan) Taylor and Zion Brown; brothers, Melvin (Araya) Cantrell and Lamarr (Tiffany) Chambers, special cousin, Tina Evans; five grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral will immediately follow. Interment, Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 730 Pine Knolls Dr. Apt. 5, Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019