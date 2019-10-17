Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
458 Madison Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Cantrell


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Cantrell Obituary
Nina Cantrell passed away on October 6, 2019. Nina Cantrell was born on March 31, 1969 to Melvin and Jean Cantrell. She attended Akron Public Schools and later became a LPN. Nina was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Cantrell; brother, Donnie Cantrell; grandparents, Eugene Hendon, Ambrose Jordan and Betty Keith. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Jean Cantrell Surles, bonus father, Beasley Surles; grandmother, Evelyn Hendon; children, Allen (Juanita) Watson, Keisha (Jordan) Taylor and Zion Brown; brothers, Melvin (Araya) Cantrell and Lamarr (Tiffany) Chambers, special cousin, Tina Evans; five grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral will immediately follow. Interment, Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 730 Pine Knolls Dr. Apt. 5, Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now