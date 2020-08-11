Nina Huffman

1/
GUYSVILLE -- Nina Jane (Beason) Huffman was 85 years of age when she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1935 in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Keith Beason and Vera Belle (Neal) Beason; her brothers, Ronnie Beason and Eddie Christenson; and her sisters, Mary Lou Reid and Lena Reese. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Hufffman. They have four surviving children, Debbie Summers (Jim), Linda Reyna (Gary), James "Tom" Huffman Jr., and Daniel Huffman; nine grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She had many friends in the Shade quilting group, Pam, Teresa, Brenda, Irene and others as well as the quilting guild. She was greatly loved by all. It was Nina's wish to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
