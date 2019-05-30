Home

Nina Kubilus

Nina Kubilus Obituary
Nina Kubilus

Nina (Catherine) Kubilus, age 96, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

She was born December 10, 1922 in Calabria, Italy to the late Dominic and Rose (Fioravant) DeSeptis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Kubilus; son-in-law,

Andrew Alexzulian; sisters, Edith Leonardi, and Connie Wiebelt; and brother, Carl DeSeptis. She is survived by her children, Judge Richard (Linda) Kubilus, Sharyn Alexzulian, Kathy (Jamie) Fleming, and Michele Reischman; grandchildren, Eric (Devan) Kubilus, Michael Alexzulian, Morgan Reischman, Robert Fleming, Ashlyn Reischman; great-grandson, Dean Alexzulian; sister, Terri (Bill) Stevenson; and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside funeral services are planned.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019
