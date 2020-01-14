Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
1999 - 2020
Noah James Kinney, age 20, of Fairlawn, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Noah was born September 25, 1999 in Barberton. He grew up in Houston, TX with his grandmother, Mary Kinney. He is survived by his daughter, Niyla Kinney; god-mother, JoJo Chirakos; many loved ones, friends and family. Calling hours will be held 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Billow Fairlawn Chapel. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Billow Fairlawn Chapel. Memorial contributions accepted by Ms. Chirakos. Cremation will follow at Bissler & Sons Crematory. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
