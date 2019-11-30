|
STOW -- Noah James Ross, 18, passed away suddenly on his 18th birthday, November 27, 2019. He enjoyed Fortnite, cars, making money and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Noah was wise beyond his years and loved to make everyone else happy. Noah was a blessing to everyone who knew him and never ended a conversation without an "I love you". Preceded in death by great-grandmother, Dolly Rye, he is survived by his mother, Amanda B. (John Kennedy) McVicker; father, Michael (Tricia) Ross; grandparents, Bill and Debbie McVicker; siblings, Navadah, Neveah and Nakyah Kennedy, Seth Stephens, Myley and Ryder Ross; cousins, Austyn Wilson, Amara; aunts, Peggy (Larry) Corcoran and Tera McVicker; Uncle, Bill (Michelle) McVicker and many more aunts, uncles and cousins; love of his life, Alexis Avis; honorary brothers, Austin Avis and Anthony Criss. Memorial calling will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A memorial service will immediately follow at 8 PM. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to UH Seidman Cancer Center. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 30, 2019